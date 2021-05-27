   
Brussels metro inaugurates new set of modernised trains   
Thursday, 27 May, 2021
    Brussels metro inaugurates new set of modernised trains   

    Thursday, 27 May 2021

    By Esmée Beurze

    Brussels’ new M7 metro trains were officially presented during a ceremony on Wednesday, and are scheduled to start taking passengers this Summer.

    By introducing the new M7 train, Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company (STIB) wants to increase frequencies on metro lines 1 and 5.

    During rush hour, the joint section between Gare de l’Ouest and Merode currently records 24 passages per hour and per direction.

    When the new trains are introduced into the network, STIB will be able to offer 30 passages per hour and per direction. For the traveller, this will represent a metro every 2 minutes instead of every 2.5 minutes.

    Each train costs around 8 to 10 million euros which brings the total cost of the 43 trains to 400 million euros. “It’s a big investment,” STIB’s CEO, Brieuc de Meeûs said. The 400 million euros are solely to finance the trains. It doesn’t take into account the price of the management system or any other costs. “So, it’s a lot of money but it is to improve mobility in Brussels.”

    The interior, designed by Axel Enthoven, is meant to refer to Brussels and gives a small wink to the Belgian Art Nouveau architect Victor Horta. The improved circulation systems and wide doors are made to give passengers a comfortable feeling.