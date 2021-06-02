   
De Standaard’s editorial offices temporarily evacuated as result of fire
Wednesday, 02 June, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The editorial offices of De Standaard newspaper located near the Central Station in Brussels were briefly evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the floor beneath the offices.

    Nobody became injured as a result of the fire, which has since been contained. De Standaard’s employees have been able to return to work.

    “A small fire was burning in a room where the stock is located. The fire doors fulfilled their role and ensured that no smoke was able to spread in the building,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels Fire Brigade.

    He added that the damage was limited to the room and its contents.

    De Standaard moved at the end of last year to the sixth and top floor of the “Central Gate”, near the central station. The building was completely renovated in 2012.

    The Brussels Times