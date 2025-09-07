Pro-Palestine protest in Brussels on Sunday

The International Solidarity coalition 11.11.11 is organising another mass protest in Brussels on Sunday to "draw the red line for Gaza" and "show the red card to our politicians and to everyone who is enabling the war crimes against the Palestinians."

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are once again expected to take to the streets on Sunday to put pressure on politicians and denounce Israel's bombings and blockades. This second "red line" protest comes after over 110,000 people marched on 15 June.

Participants are encouraged to wear red and bring their red card "for Israel, for complicity, for Belgium and the European Union, for companies that are complicit, and for military, economic, and diplomatic support for genocide."

Sanctions on Israel

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Federal Government would impose sanctions on Israel and recognise Palestinian statehood. However, 11.11.11 believes there is still more work to be done.

"Thanks to all the pressure from countless citizens and civil society organisations, sanctions are being imposed on Israel," the organisers of the demonstration said. "But these agreements are not the end. They are the minimum. The time for half measures is over."

"As long as the genocide continues unabated, as long as bombings and blockades continue, as long as aid is blocked and families starve, as long as Palestinian homes are destroyed and illegal settlements are built... we will continue to apply pressure. Not only in parliament, but also on the streets."

People are expected to gather for performances will start with Palestinian and Jewish voices on Boulevard Roi Albert II near Brussels-North station from 14:00. The 3.5-km march will then begin at 15:00 and end at 17:00 at Place Jean Rey.

Organisers recommend bringing water and sunscreen and say there will also be a quiet space for protestors with young children.

Related News