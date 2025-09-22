Berliner Philharmoniker's lead cellist brings Beethoven to Brussels

Credit: Belgium Cello Society

Classical music lovers are in for a treat next month, as the Belgium Cello Society (BCS) is holding its second recital of the season on 1 October. With another impressive line-up featuring renowned French cellist Bruno Delepelaire and pianist Kim Barbier, this is not one to miss.

Bruno Delepelaire has been principal cellist of the prestigious Berliner Philharmoniker orchestra since 2013, and has captivated audiences across the world with his impressive technique and flair. Delepelaire brings a refined artistry to every performance, and has been praised for his "clarity and fire" by Der Tagesspiegel and described as playing "beautifully enough to make you cry" by Berliner Morgenpost.

He will be joined by acclaimed pianist Kim Barbier, according to a press release. Barbier is known for her international solo career and collaborating with leading artists such as Argentine cellist Sol Gabetta, Swiss flautist Emmanuel Pahud, and French oboist and conductor François Leleux. Barbier has also featured on major labels and her music has been broadcast across Europe and Asia.

Delepelaire and Barbier's recital will feature Beethoven's radiant Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Grieg's sweeping Cello Sonata, and two lyrical miniatures by Fauré.

"Bruno and Kim are extraordinary musicians whose artistry and brilliance promise an evening of lyrical beauty," said BCS Founder and Artistic Director Han Bin Yoon. "We are particularly pleased that we were able to share with our Belgian public a little glimpse of the captivating soul of the world-renowned Berlin Philharmonic with Bruno's presence this evening."

The recitals will take place in Le Boudoir at Brussels much-loved music venue La Tricoterie. More details of the recital and tickets can be found here.

Giveaway!

Want to be in with a chance of bagging a free ticket for you and a guest to the first concert of the season on 1 October? We have two pairs to give away. Email i.vivian@brusselstimes.com with your full names – first come, first served!

