   
‘Brussels needs a toilet plan’: 1 public toilet per 11,000 residents
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 July, 2021
Latest News:
‘Brussels needs a toilet plan’: 1 public toilet...
Brand new Tesla bursts into flames with driver...
Paris threatens to ban e-scooters following fatal accident...
Belgium-Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to...
The end of 9-5: Colruyt and unions agree...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 July 2021
    ‘Brussels needs a toilet plan’: 1 public toilet per 11,000 residents
    Brand new Tesla bursts into flames with driver at the wheel
    Paris threatens to ban e-scooters following fatal accident and mounting criticism
    Belgium-Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to first Italian goal
    The end of 9-5: Colruyt and unions agree to off-hours test
    Facebook tests new feature alerting users to extremist content
    Belgium-Italy: Jérémy Doku worked hard, but in vain
    Belgium-Italy: “We tried everything,” says Kevin de Bruyne
    Construction developers and unions clash over building site register plan
    COVID-19: WHO recommends tests in schools to avoid distance education
    SNCB starts new express line to the Belgian coast
    Chaos and plunder follow Belgium’s Euro2020 defeat
    5,000 new hotel rooms planned in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent
    Covid-19: New cases rise for the first time since March
    Merkel ‘very concerned’ about UK crowds for Euro 2020 finals
    Over 60,000 already brought forward their second AstraZeneca shot
    By the end of July, 80% of adults in Flanders will be fully vaccinated
    ‘Madness’: liberals oppose burkinis in Brussels public open-air swimming pool
    Brussels: Renovations could close Cinquantenaire museum for a decade
    Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Brussels needs a toilet plan’: 1 public toilet per 11,000 residents

    Saturday, 03 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Following data showing the capital only has one public toilet per 11,000 inhabitants, calls have been made to invest in more clean public toilets.

    The data collected by a ULB research group and Brussels NGO ‘Street Nurses’ indicates that only 60 of the 175 accessible public toilets in Brussels are free. In addition, almost half of them are inaccessible to women, only 25% are accessible to people with reduced mobility and less than 40% are open 24 hours a day.

    The existing toilets are mainly located in the city centre, and there are many more urinals than toilets.

    The organisations argue the facts show a lack of inclusiveness in the city, as the restrictions on toilets impede the ability for women, families with children, the elderly, people with reduced mobility, and the homeless to move around.

    They are now calling for a ‘toilet plan’ for the entire Brussels Capital Region, New Mobility reports.

    Street Nurses also highlights that almost 30% of public toilets have closed during the coronavirus crisis.

    The absence of toilets or the fact that they are not properly kept clean, also has an effect on street cleanliness, due to public urination.

    The Brussels Times