Brussels to step up emptying of public bins in city centre

Brussels has announced plans to increase the emptying of public bins in the city centre during peak periods.

Public bins in the city centre often overflow on weekend evenings. To address this issue, Anas Ben Abdelmoumen, Councillor for Public Cleanliness (PS), has decided to strengthen the bin-emptying service.

From May through September, as well as in December, all 142 public bins in the city centre will be emptied an additional time each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening starting at 19:00. The measure will also apply on the eve of holidays such as Labour Day and National Day.

Currently, the city’s cleaning teams empty the bins twice daily. However, heavy usage between 19:00 and 22:00 on weekends during busy months often causes them to overflow, Ben Abdelmoumen explained in a statement.

The City Council approved the plan at its meeting on Monday, 22 September. A public procurement process will allocate a budget of €86,500 to hire a contractor for a one-year renewable term to handle the extra emptying. An evaluation will determine whether the programme will continue afterward.

According to Ben Abdelmoumen, the initiative also serves as support for the city’s cleaning teams, easing their workload and improving working conditions.

