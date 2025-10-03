What to do in Brussels this weekend: 3 - 5 October

Feeling uninspired with your weekend plans? Look no further! Our weekly agenda has you covered.

From daring dance festivals to poignant photography exhibitions, local artist showcases, and Europe's first-ever Asian Literary Festival, there is something for everyone. Here's what's on this weekend.

Art & culture

Asian Literary Festival, Galerie Bortier, from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 October

Europe's first Asian Literary Festival is coming to the Belgian capital this weekend, putting Asian authors in the spotlight and celebrating the continent's rich literary heritage and contemporary voices. Conferences, workshops, poetry panels, readings, a book sale and meet and greets with authors are all on the agenda.

The festival will take place at the foot of Mont des Arts in the historic Galerie Bortier, which underwent a transformation at the end of last year and has long been a haven for Brussels' book lovers.

Find more information here.

Parcours 1190, various locations, until Sunday 5 October

This weekend, the Brussels municipality of Forest will be in the spotlight. For four days, artists, galleries, collectives, and art centres across the commune are opening their doors to share their world with the public and bring neighbourhoods together through art.

Parcours 1190 provides the perfect opportunity to meet emerging and established talents in their studios, salons, and other surprising locations and explore art in all its forms. From photography, ceramics, drawings and paintings to sculptures, prints, textiles, etchings and engravings, there is something for everyone!

Find more information here.

'Chaussée des Arts 2025' festival, various locations, from 4 to 12 October

For nine days, more than 100 artists are displaying their works at 22 venues across Auderghem, including cultural centres and their studios. The municipality will be buzzing with creativity, with free demonstrations, workshops, concerts and other events for art lovers and the curious alike.

There will be three evening events during this year's fifth edition: drinks and concerts by Johana Leroy and Trino Colectivo in Rouge-Cloître on 4 October; a cocktail hour, art workshop, and concerts at the MJA youth centre on 10 October; and a poetry slam and series of concerts on the festival's final night on 11 October.

Find more information here.

'Après le féminicide - Récits de celles qui restent', Maison du Peuple de Saint-Gilles, from 1 to 12 October

Eve-Anne HKS's free photography exhibition 'Après le féminicide - Récits de celles qui restent' ('After Femicide - Stories of those left behind') gives a voice to women who have lost a loved one to femicide – the killing of a woman or girl, in particular by a man and on account of her gender.

"I really want people to be able to identify with their everyday lives and find answers on how to act to combat this widespread violence. All these deaths are not isolated; they are not the work of one person. It is rather a societal issue," Eve-Anne, who also lost a loved one to femicide, told RTBF last year.

Through powerful portraits and testimonials, she pays tribute to the 231 victims of femicide in Belgium since 2017 and reveals the grief, the administrative struggles, and the resilience of those close to victims. There will also be guided tours to accompany the exhibition.

Find more information here.

Music & dance

Festival FrancoFaune, various locations, until Saturday 11 October

FrancoFaune shines a spotlight on the diversity, originality, and innovation of the global French-speaking music scene across Belgium, France, Switzerland and Québec. FrancoFaune's programme gives established artists carte blanche and puts emerging artists in the spotlight, with over 50 concerts in various unique venues in Brussels and Wallonia.

Earlier this year, music industry professionals selected CHOSE, an electro-pop artist from Liège, French rapper Imis Kill, and Liège-born singer and comedian Nsangu to perform at the festival's 12th edition.

Find more information here.

Artonov Festival, various locations, from 3 October to 12 October

From mansions to metro stations, the Artonov Festival brings contemporary dance, music, workshops and performance art into unexpected and remarkable venues across Brussels. Inspired by Japanese sensory and multidisciplinary art, the 11th edition of the festival will once again blend music, dance, circus, visual and digital arts and welcome a new generation of artists.

Choreographer and performer Daniel Proietto will combine chamber music, contemporary dance and film in collaboration with the Tana Quartet and Jean-Paul Dessy, while TARAB, a group of dancers from the Levant diaspora, will explore ecstasy as an act of resistance through politics, spirituality and memory. Also on the agenda is a puppet show, discussions with Japanese artists, immersive music performances and more.

Find more information here.

Biennale de la danse 2025, various locations, until Saturday 18 October

This unmissable dance event showcases contemporary choreography from Belgium and beyond across three cities: Charleroi, Brussels, and Liège. This year's 30th edition promises yet another diverse and innovative programme with an array of Belgian and international artists.

This weekend, spectators can enjoy a gravity-defying circus and contemporary dance performance by Alexander Vantournhout and his company Not Standing, and Italian choreographer Alessandro Sciarroni's 'Turning', with mesmerising pirouettes on pointe. Lenio Kaklea will offer both a performance of 'Les oiseaux' about the disappearance of living beings and encounters between humans and animals, and a two-hour workshop.

Find more information here.

Shop 'til you drop

Brussels Vintage Market, Reset, Sunday 5 October

As well as many museums opening for free, the first Sunday of the month also marks the return of the renowned Brussels Vintage Market on Rue de Ligne in the city centre. The monthly event is a true thrifter's paradise and is not to be missed.

This market opens the way to a diverse set of sellers, gathering an eclectic mix of vintage from every corner of the industry, including clothing, accessories, jewellery, vinyl records, small furniture, toys and decorative objects. Sunday strollers of all budgets can peruse what's on offer or simply sit with a beer, enjoy the live DJ and take in the lively atmosphere.

Find more information here.

