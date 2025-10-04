Two popular parks in Brussels undergo major renovation works

Duden Park. Credit: Wikimedia

Forest's green lung, Parc Duden and the smaller adjoining Parc Jupiter, is undergoing a major makeover from this week. The works aim to improve Duden's water management in case of flooding and restore its heritage, while a play area will be the focus of the works in Jupiter.

The renovation of Parc Duden and Parc Jupiter in Forest began this week, construction group Beliris announced on Friday. The regional body is investing €5.5 million and is carrying out this two-year project in close collaboration with the municipality of Forest and Brussels Environment. Sport and games will play centre stage in Parc Jupiter, while in Duden, the focus is on enhancing heritage and water management and adding a playground.

The first step will be restoring the panoramic viewpoint, which will also be equipped with new benches. The public will not be able to access the area during the works.

The biggest change concerns the area at the bottom of the stairs between Besme and Jupiter avenues, where new sports equipment and a climbing wall on the stairs will be installed. Between this small square and the existing playground, there will be additional play equipment and a large slide.

Fighting flooding

With its 33 hectares of rolling hills, wooded areas, winding paths, and panoramic views, Duden is a favourite spot among locals. But currently, the park floods during heavy rainfall. To address this issue, Beliris is creating lawns and infiltration areas to allow rainwater to penetrate the soil more effectively. Eroded paths and embankments will be restored to better regulate water flow within the park.

The park has been listed since 1973, and Beliris plans to redevelop several small plots to enhance their heritage value, and restore most of the paths. A new playground will also be created at the bottom of the park, while preserving the open views of the plain.

Several areas will be redeveloped to enhance their heritage value or improve links with the surrounding neighbourhoods, in particular access to Rue du Tournoi and the squares around Villa Mosselman and Duden Castle.

The small square in front of the villa will be redesigned. The paving will be replaced with recycled cobblestones and three new trees will be planted. The connection with the Arbre-Bouteille lawn will also be restored.

Small improvements are planned for the entrance and esplanade. The site will be versatile, welcoming for families, and provide the ideal spot for relaxing and socialising. The embankments will be covered with plants, and the esplanade will be furnished with benches and picnic tables.

Beliris stressed that this will not involve a complete renovation, but rather "a series of well-thought-out interventions that will make both parks more attractive, accessible and future-proof." The group added that "everything is being done with respect for heritage, so that the parks retain their individuality and are given new opportunities."

