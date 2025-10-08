New digital platform specialises in information for Brussels dog lovers

A dog owner plays with dogs on daycare at the canine social club Dogry in Paris on August 26, 2025. Xavier GALIANA / AFP

Brussels-Capital Region has launched its first fully digital platform dedicated to dog owners.

The platform, dog.brussels, features an interactive map that identifies popular walking spots, veterinarians, pet shops, training centres, and available dog sitters across the region.

Brussels is home to over 90,000 dogs, and the initiative’s creators, Brussels MP Geoffroy Coomans de Brachène and former MP Carla Dejonghe, aim to make the platform a go-to resource for the city’s dog lovers.

Dog.brussels marks the first time essential services and locations for dog owners have been centralised in a single place in the capital region, providing unprecedented convenience.

Future updates will include new features, practical advice, and a calendar of dog-related events.