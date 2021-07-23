   
Menneken Pis dressed in Team Belgium outfit as Olympic Games begins
Friday, 23 July, 2021
    With the official opening of the Olympic Games on Friday, Manneken Pis was dressed in Team Belgium’s colours as the opening ceremony in Tokyo started.

    “Our little national hero, Brussels’ most famous resident, standing at the intersection of rue de l’Etuve and rue du Chêne, a stone’s throw from the Grand-Place, will be dressed in the colours of Team Belgium,” the Belgian Olympic committee confirmed in a press statement, adding “Manneken Pis loyal supporter of Team Belgium.”

    The ceremony was attended by members of the ‘Order of the Friends of Manneken Pis’ and Jean-Marie Amand, councillor of the Mayor of Brussels.

