Friday, 23 July, 2021
    Herrmann-Debroux viaduct to be demolished

    Friday, 23 July 2021

    © Belga

    The Brussels government on Thursday approved the Delta Herrmann-Debroux development plan, which will see the viaduct demolished and replaced by green spaces, housing and public transport.

    “This plan reflects the ambition of the Brussels government to demolish the Herrmann-Debroux viaduct, a relic of the 70s’ urban planning, to create a city entrance worthy of the name,” Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort said.

    “We started this work with the E40 and the Reyers viaduct. We are continuing our work to offer residents more peaceful neighbourhoods, build new housing, create more green spaces, and finally pave the way for the mobility of tomorrow.”

    Demolishing the viaduct will free up 43,5 ha of space, and the Triumph, Delta, and Triangle sites will see the development of new housing and business areas, new Mobility reports.

    At the border of the Ring road and the forest, the Adeps site will also see the arrival of tram line 8.

    “I’m delighted that we’ve been heard. We have also obtained the extension of the park and guarantees on the phasing with priority given to mobility,” Auderghem Mayor, Didier Gosuin, told local press.

    The Brussels Times