Two Belgian hotels awarded prestigious Michelin Keys

The highly regarded Michelin Guide awarded two Belgian hotels prestigious 'Keys' at a ceremony in Paris last Thursday. The award-winning hotels are located in Antwerp and Brussels.

The Michelin Key is the hotel equivalent of the better-known Michelin Star for restaurants. Having introduced the concept in 15 countries across North America, Europe and Asia over the past year, this is the first time the Guide has honoured the world's most outstanding hotels across every region. An awards ceremony took place in the French capital on 8 October, unveiling the Key selection for 2025.

In recent years, Michelin has curated a global hotel selection with 7,000 properties across 125 countries but the Keys recognise "the best of the best" and the most remarkable experiences. The distinction is awarded at three levels (one, two or three Keys) based on five criteria: architecture, personality, service, value for money, and contribution to the overall destination experience.

In last week's ceremony, two five-star Belgian establishments were presented with two Keys each: the Botanic Sanctuary in Antwerp and the Juliana in Brussels. However, no Belgian hotel managed to achieve the maximum of three Keys.

"This is the first time that the Benelux has been included in the prestigious Michelin Hotel Keys selection," the Antwerp hotel wrote in a press release. This distinction is said to reflect "exceptional quality in terms of hospitality, comfort, and service."

Four Belgian hotels on global ranking

Earlier this year, La Liste – one of the most renowned guides in the world, alongside Michelin and Gault&Millau – also recognised four Belgian hotels on its ranking of the 1,000 best hotels in the world. Four Belgian establishments made it onto the list, with three in Brussels and one in Bruges.

The hotel with the highest La Liste rating was Hotel Amigo, located in the heart of Brussels between Grand Place and Manneken Pis. The five-star Hotel Amigo also houses the Italian restaurant Bocconi and the Bar Magritte and scored an impressive 95.50/100.

Also scoring 95.50 was the Dukes' Palace in Bruges. Not far from the Flemish city's Grand Place, the hotel is a former residence of the Burgundian aristocracy and has 135 rooms, as well as a 3,000 m² garden.

In third place was the Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria Brussels, located on Rue Royale (94/100). The Corinthia reopened last September after 17 years of closure and four years of renovation. It has 90 rooms, 31 suites, and five signature suites, and two restaurants: Le Petit Bon Bon, run by chef Christophe Hardiquest, and Le Palais Royal, run by chef David Martin.

Finally, the Steigenberger Wiltcher's, located on Avenue Louise, scored 91. It has superior rooms, deluxe rooms, junior suites, duplex suites, the Loui Bar restaurant and a library.

