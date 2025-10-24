What to do in Brussels this weekend: 24 - 26 October

Credit: The Brussels Times

With Storm Benjamin hitting Brussels on Thursday, many of us will have battened down the hatches and hidden ourselves under a duvet to ride out the storm.

Although some rain is forecast, this weekend's weather is looking far less apocalyptic, and there are so many great things to see and do in Brussels over the next few days that it would be a shame to stay indoors because of a few showers.

From Oktoberfest fun to Halloween-themed parties and a Brussels-inspired musical, you're spoiled for choice. Find out all our favourite activities below - and don't forget that the clocks go back this weekend.

Out and about

Brussels Oktoberfest, Cinquantenaire Park, until Saturday 25 October

This weekend is your last opportunity to enjoy some Bavarian joie de vivre at Brussels Oktoberfest 2025. The festival is held in a large tent, decorated in typical Bavarian style. Guests can look forward to sampling authentic Bavarian Bratwurst and freshly tapped beer, while listening to live music straight from the heart of Bavaria.

This year’s edition is dedicated to inter-European dialogue – between Bavaria and Belgium, industry and politics, heritage and the future. Due to Storm Benjamin, Oktoberfest Brussels was closed on Wednesday, but organisers are confident the tent will be open on Friday and Saturday.

Plant sale, Halles Saint-Géry, Friday 24 to Sunday 26 October

Need some greenery to brighten your home? This weekend, Halles Saint-Géry will be hosting a huge plant sale organised by Plantes Pour Tous, selling thousands of plants of many different varieties, with prices starting at €2.

Organisers say their selection is "direct from the producer and arrives the morning of the first day of sale". They do not restock the plants during the weekend, so it's first come, first served. Payment is by credit/debit card only.

Top Shelf Comedy, Commons Hub, Saturday 25 October

With the world seemingly going to hell in a handbasket, we could all do with a laugh. This Saturday, the Commons Hub will be showcasing the talent of some of the sharpest and funniest standup comics in Brussels and beyond. From fresh takes to laugh-out-loud stories, each act brings something unique to the table.

Saturday night's show will feature Anja Sliva, Charlie Stevens, Tristan Barber, Thao Thanh Cao and headliner Heli Pärna. All the acts are delivered in English.

Art and theatre

KNOCKED, Théâtre l'Improviste, Forest, until Saturday 25 October

KNOCKED is a musical inspired by 100 years of Belgian history and is a love letter to the quirkiness and multicultural richness of Brussels. It tells stories of the city from a typical Brussels doorstep. Each snapshot was chosen to represent a range of different experiences during the past century.

The musical is performed in English by seven people on stage. It was the first creation of Brussels Musical Creatives in 2024 and is back this year after strong demand for an encore. Tickets for Friday and Saturday nights are selling quickly, so don't delay in buying yours.

Everylyn Nicodemus retrospective, Wiels Contemporary Art Centre, until Sunday 1 February 2026

Opening on Friday is a fascinating retrospective exhibition on the work of Tanzanian-born artist Everlyn Nicodemus. Nicodemus spent the 1990s and early 2000s living in Antwerp and Brussels, where her work on the postcolonial condition was influential in raising awareness about racism in Europe.

This retrospective exhibition promises to explore the artist's unique approach to colour, texture and the form of the human body. The Wiels Contemporary Art Centre has joined forces with the National Galleries of Scotland to present the exhibition, which includes more than 80 works spanning four decades of a compelling artistic career.

Getting in the mood for Halloween

Halloween Fun Fair, Tour & Taxis, until Sunday, 2 November

There's Halloween fun for all the family this weekend at Tour & Taxis. For the second year running, families will be able to dive into a magical world populated by witches, giant pumpkins, and spooky decorations. There will be plenty to see and do, from pumpkin carving and riding on classic fairground rides to visiting a spine-chilling haunted house. You can even try your luck at a Halloween-themed casino.

Kids are encouraged to dress for the occasion by donning their spookiest Halloween costumes. They can even win prizes in the Halloween costume contest. To tickle your taste buds, organisers have promised a "wide variety of sweet and savoury delights", including the famous Vandermeulen fries, doughnuts, and other Halloween goodies.

RIP Patriarchy Halloween Party, The Nine, Friday 24 October

This one is strictly adults-only. Head to The Nine on Friday evening for a very unusual after-work party: a funeral for the patriarchy. Billed as a wild night of liberation, equality, and unapologetic self-expression, this is a Halloween do with a difference. Expect costumes that subvert old roles, music that breaks boundaries, and spirits (both liquid and supernatural) strong enough to resurrect your wild side.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their most irreverent, subversive, or otherworldly attire - because nothing says “rest in peace” like a little resistance and a lot of glitter. Tickets include a welcome drink.

