   
Zone 30 evaluation: Lower speeds, fewer accidents and deaths
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021
Latest News:
Zone 30 evaluation: Lower speeds, fewer accidents and...
‘The more people eat online, the unhappier they...
Use of polluting and toxic leaded petrol eradicated...
Entire class could be quarantined following Covid-19 infection...
Belgium’s stricter testing rules for the vaccinated come...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 31 August 2021
    Zone 30 evaluation: Lower speeds, fewer accidents and deaths
    ‘The more people eat online, the unhappier they are’: UAntwerp wants to know why
    Use of polluting and toxic leaded petrol eradicated world-wide
    Entire class could be quarantined following Covid-19 infection
    Belgium’s stricter testing rules for the vaccinated come into force today
    More than 2,000 daily coronavirus infections on average
    The Recap: A Summer To Forget As Schools Soon Restart
    Suspect remains in custody after shooting at police in Brussels
    A ‘catastrophic’ summer for tourism in Brussels
    Every day, 12 children are involved in an accident on their way to school
    Brussels starts vaccinating residents in shops today
    Almost 3,000 people left private sector to become teachers in Flanders
    Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September
    Work: absences of more than one month increase
    Covid infections between fully vaccinated people reduced by 90%
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Not a Safe City?
    Brussels can now transfer Covid patients to Flemish hospitals
    None of Brussels’ intensive care patients had received a vaccine
    Alarming shortage of maths teachers in Flemish secondary schools
    ‘Hedgehogs are not pets’: Too many ending up in shelters
    View more
    Share article:

    Zone 30 evaluation: Lower speeds, fewer accidents and deaths

    Tuesday, 31 August 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Zone 30 in the Brussels-Capital Region. Credit: Belga.

    The interim evaluation of the ‘Zone 30’ speed limit introduction in Brussels has shown that the number of accidents has been reduced by one-fifth.

    On 1 January 2021, a general speed limit of 30 km/h was introduced across most of the capital, and eight months after it was launched across most of the city, compliance with the measure has been positive, according to an interim evaluation by Brussels Mobility.

    “We are starting to see it: City 30 does work. Accidents at lower speeds take less of a toll. We know that, and we can see it in the figures. A little effort on the part of drivers means lives won and misery saved, day after day,” said Minister for Mobility and Road Safety Elke Van den Brandt.

    To take into account the lockdown period between March and May 2020 when evaluation the results, the figures for the first half of this year were compared to the average of the years 2016-2020, showing a 20% drop in the number of accidents in Brussels.

    A larger decrease was recorded in the number of people who became seriously injured or died as a result of traffic accidents, as this figure went down by a fourth compared to the average of the previous four years, the lowest in five years, including during the lockdown periods.

    When it comes to the average speed, a “visible and steady” decrease was measured on all roads during the mid-term review in the spring of 2021, whether the newly introduced speed was limited to 30 or 50 km/h, whilst average speeds seem to be stabilising at lower levels.

    Meanwhile, the report showed that by lowering the speed limit from 50 to 30 km/h, traffic noise has been halved in some cases, depending on the type of road surface.

    Related News

     

    “Noise is a major concern for the inhabitants of Brussels. It is mainly linked to road transport and has a major impact on our health,” said Minister for the Environment Alain Maron.

    “The studies carried out by Bruxelles Environnement on our roads over the past few months show that slowing down traffic is a key element in improving the quality of life of the inhabitants of our city and that 30 km/h is an important lever to achieve this,” he added.

    Right direction

    Despite the progress made in the previous months, there is still a lot of work to be done, according to Van den Brandt.

    “This is still an interim evaluation in an unusual period, and there will be many months and years of steep improvement to come, but the fall in the number of fatalities and serious injuries, in particular, shows that things are moving in the right direction,” she said.

    Making a correct comparison between this year and last remains difficult, but according to the report, the number of accidents did increase since 2020, whilst the level of traffic on the roads has not yet reached pre-Covid levels.

    The report from Brussels Mobility stressed that, although the analysis of the injured per means of transport shows a decrease in the number of injured for all categories of road users, the situation remains precarious for cyclists.

    However, “this should, of course, be seen in the context of the explosive growth in the number of new cyclists in Brussels over the past two years,” the organisation stated.

    Brussels Mobility has vowed to continue informing road users about the standard speed limit of 30 km/h and to monitor motorists, by, among other means, installing 12 new speed cameras in the Brussels-West and the South police zones.

    A new federal public prosecutor’s office has also been created, which will gradually lead to a drastic reduction in tolerance for speeding in the areas included in the City 30 scheme.

    Meanwhile, other European capitals are looking at introducing maximum speed limits of 30 km/h, including in Paris, where the scheme was introduced across the city this week, excluding the Champs-Elysées and the Paris ring road, where the limit will remain 50 km/h and 70 km/h, respectively.