   
Owner of rescued cafe will take over Restobières
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 September, 2021
Latest News:
Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday ...
Owner of rescued cafe will take over Restobières...
Largest private hospital ship in the world will...
Face mask obligation will not be lifted soon,...
Brussels Minister Elke Van den Brandt receives international...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 September 2021
    Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday 
    Owner of rescued cafe will take over Restobières
    Largest private hospital ship in the world will dock in Antwerp this weekend
    Face mask obligation will not be lifted soon, Vandenbroucke warns
    Brussels Minister Elke Van den Brandt receives international award for promoting cycling
    Belgium in Brief: Share The Good News
    ‘Major consequences for the vaccinated’: freeing beds for Covid patients angers hospital
    New rules make social housing harder to get, say tenant groups
    Bait bikes won’t work if theft isn’t prosecuted, says cyclist group
    Plastics producers call for mandatory recycled content target
    Groundwater levels almost back to normal after summer floods
    VAT to be reduced on wigs for medical reasons
    All higher education students in Brussels can return to campus full-time
    Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code yellow alert
    Study: Microplastics ‘negligible to low risk’ to environment
    A look inside the Brussels store where you pay with ‘thank yous’
    Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise
    Brussels-Dubai route very profitable despite pandemic, says Emirates airlines
    Man hit in the rear during shooting in Saint-Josse
    Belgian hospitals must reserve 25% of all ICU beds for Covid patients again
    View more
    Share article:

    Owner of rescued cafe will take over Restobières

    Thursday, 09 September 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Brasseries Verschueren. © Facebook

    Two birds with one stone: the owner of the iconic Brasserie Verschueren in Saint-Gilles has announced that a crowdfunding action has not only saved the cafe, but he is now able to take over Restobières.

    Recap: Brasserie Verschueren is a perfectly preserved Art Déco cafe on the Parvis Saint-Gilles, the centre of the commune’s nightlife. It dates back to 1880 when it was built in a Modernist style, and was renovated in Art Déco style in 1935.

    It was founded by Louis-François Verschueren, who worked in the wine trade, but the cafe was opened for the sale of gueuze, kriek and fruit liqueurs made by the family firm nearby in Saint-Gilles.

    In its time, the cafe has served as a centre for fans of football club Union Saint-Gillois, as a meeting place for the Resistance, and since the war, the upper floors provided meeting places for a host of different groups and associations.

    The pandemic hit, and like all of the country’s cafes, this one was forced to close, bringing owner Robert Van Craen close to penury.

    He launched a crowdfunding action to raise funds to allow the cafe to remain open, and with that assistance, as well as a loan from the Brussels region, it was successful.

    Not only will Brasserie Verschueren remain open, Van Craen has now announced, he will also now take over Restobières, another landmark for beer lovers in Brussels.

    Restobières is situated on a tiny cobbled street in the Marolles district of Brussels, close to the flea market. As the name suggests, it is quite simply a beer restaurant, cooking popular food with beer, or accompanied by beer.

    But here again the pandemic struck, and owner-chef Alain Fayt could not survive the enforced closure. The restaurant closed in May, taking with it its reputation as one of the few places in Brussels where simple local food could be enjoyed with the best of Belgian beer.

    Fayt told beer.be: “I was a little fed up. So yes, I’m relieved. I have other things to do than running a restaurant. But I’m still losing a little gem in my life.”

    “We hope to be able to open the doors in the spring, but first there is still a lot of work to do,” one of the Verschueren team told Bruzz.

    “In any case, it is a great honour to be able to take over Restobières. The owner has made it an exceptional place and we are very happy to be able to reopen the legendary business.” The business will keep its name, he said.