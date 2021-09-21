   
Day of celebration for Forêt de Soignes
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
    Forêt de Soignes
    Forêt de Soignes – the huge forest that lies to the southeast of Brussels – will be celebrated on Sunday 17 October with a day of activities that highlight the natural splendour of the space, the Forêt de Soignes Foundation announced on Tuesday.

    Activities will include walks with the forest wardens, bicycle tours, visits to the “forest baths” or a trip to the Groenendaal “ecoduct”, that allows animals to cross the Brussels Ring motorway. All activities are free.

    The forest has hundreds of kilometres of footpaths to explore. Credit: Belga

    For those who are hungry, a picnic will take place with local organic products available. In addition, various terraces will open as well as a farmers market for visitors to enjoy a drink and something to eat in a rather special environment.

    This will the fifth annual edition of Forêt de Soignes Day and the public are requested to make their visit to the forest by foot, bicycle, or public transport in order to minimise traffic and pollution.

