   
Brussels launches major air quality study, measuring pollution at 3,000 sites
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 September, 2021
Latest News:
Multilingualism in Brussels ‘key to success of children’...
Brussels launches major air quality study, measuring pollution...
Brussels scraps one carriageway on Rue de la...
Some 90,000 visit.brussels passes downloaded in two months...
What is needed is totally free public transport,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 September 2021
    Multilingualism in Brussels ‘key to success of children’
    Brussels launches major air quality study, measuring pollution at 3,000 sites
    Brussels scraps one carriageway on Rue de la Loi for new cycle paths
    Some 90,000 visit.brussels passes downloaded in two months
    What is needed is totally free public transport, says Belgian socialist leader
    UK energy crisis: rocketing energy prices and fuel rationing
    3,000 take part in torchlit parade against wolves
    Dutch police arrest gang ‘preparing terrorist attack’
    Covid-19: daily new deaths drop below six
    US needs to learn to talk to Europe
    Support for reforms in Ukraine ineffective in fighting grand corruption, says EU report
    Top Antwerp chef opens restaurant staffed by refugees
    Brussels will offer free PCR test for people vaccinated before 31 October
    Fatal hazing trial begins, and immediately adjourns
    The deaths of migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border puts the EU in a dilemma
    SNCB boosts trains to handle cycling traffic this weekend
    Father of Dutroux victim takes legal steps against film
    Belgium launches country-wide bicycle plan
    Reports: Kanye West spotted near Antwerp
    Belgium in Brief: Has Brussels Plateaued?
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels launches major air quality study, measuring pollution at 3,000 sites

    Saturday, 25 September 2021

    © Belga

    The largest air quality study to date, project CurieuzenAir, has been officially launched across Brussels-Capital Region.

    Over the next four weeks, air quality and in particular nitrogen dioxide levels will be measured at some 3,000 sites, including schools, businesses, parks and homes of private residents taking part in the project. Data from the heavily congested Rue de la Loi, and other sites by the European quarter will also be collected.

    Initiated by the city Movement BRAL, University of Brussels, ULB, and the University of Antwerp, the project’s aim is to create a detailed map of Brussels’ air quality.

    “This is the largest science project on air quality ever carried out in Brussels,” the initiators of the study said in a press release. “This will make it possible to better estimate the effects of traffic on health and give decision makers access to precise information for political measures.”

    The Brussels Times