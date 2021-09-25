Brussels launches major air quality study, measuring pollution at 3,000 sites

The largest air quality study to date, project CurieuzenAir, has been officially launched across Brussels-Capital Region.

Over the next four weeks, air quality and in particular nitrogen dioxide levels will be measured at some 3,000 sites, including schools, businesses, parks and homes of private residents taking part in the project. Data from the heavily congested Rue de la Loi, and other sites by the European quarter will also be collected.

Initiated by the city Movement BRAL, University of Brussels, ULB, and the University of Antwerp, the project’s aim is to create a detailed map of Brussels’ air quality.

“This is the largest science project on air quality ever carried out in Brussels,” the initiators of the study said in a press release. “This will make it possible to better estimate the effects of traffic on health and give decision makers access to precise information for political measures.”

The Brussels Times