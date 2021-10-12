Almost 16,000 visitors for the Brussels Comics Festival...

The 12th edition of the Brussels Comics Festival saw almost 16,000 visitors attending the site at various venues around the capital between 10 September and 10 October.

Seven exhibitions were scheduled showing comics with a variety of themes, from the cowboy tales of Lucky Luke to the New York scenes celebrated in comic strips by Tanz! Numerous comic signings were organised, giving fans a chance to meet their favourite artists.

This year’s festival also put the work of Korean artists in the spotlight to bring attention to the nation’s rich history of literary comics that spans over 100 years. The Belgian Comic Centre (CBBD) put on a special exhibition to allow enthusiasts to discover Korea’s famed manhwa and webtoon styles.

Related Posts

In addition to exhibitions, a number of prizes were awarded over the festival’s one-month duration. Among them, the Prix Raymond Leblanc (who published the Adventures of Tintin) for best young artist went to Shih-hung Wu for his comic ‘Storms Over Hills and Ocean’, in which the young artist looked back on an earthquake that hit Taiwan in 1951. The prize comes with €10,000 prize money – the most for any comic in Europe.

The festival closed on Sunday with a treasure hunt in Egmont park. The event will be held next year between 9 and 11 September at the Gare Maritime in Tour & Taxis.

The Brussels Times