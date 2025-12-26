What to do in Brussels this weekend: 26 - 28 December

As Christmas has now passed and New Year's Eve is still a few days away, you might be wondering how best to fill the rest of your festive break. No need to worry! Our weekly agenda has plenty of ideas to fill that mid-holiday lull. Find all our favourites below! Festive fun Noël au Théâtre, various locations, until 30 December

The Noël au Théâtre Festival first launched in 1982 and focuses on theatre and dance for young audiences in French-speaking Belgium. For 42 years, the festival has brought people of all generations together to enjoy an array of unique and imaginative performances, new theatrical creations, readings and special events.

This year's programme features 22 performances across 12 venues with the very best of Belgian Francophone theatre and dance, including four premieres, three readings of unpublished texts, a sensory performance for babies and 11 post-show discussions to exchange with the artists – the perfect holiday activity for all the family.

Find more information here.

Christmas market, Place du Châtelain, from Friday 19 to Sunday 28 December

For the first time ever, local residents in Châtelain have taken the initiative to set up their very own Christmas market this year to breathe new life into the recently renovated square and offer a festive and friendly place to meet away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Around 30 chalets will be set up on the square, with handmade crafts, and a selection of food, drinks and produce from local farmers. The market is open every day from noon to 9pm, and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Find more information here.

Christmas Circus, Place Flagey, until Sunday 4 January

Anyone passing by the Flagey area of Ixelles over the next few weeks may spot a familiar sight: a large and colourful circus tent which pops up every year. Circus Alexandre Bouglione is back with a brand-new show, delivering its annual celebration of circus magic to young and old.

The programme features several international artists, including illusionists, acrobats, trapeze artists and clowns – and is sure to dazzle spectators of all ages.

Find more information here.

Art, music and culture

'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King', Forest National, Friday 26 December

This timeless children's classic is returning to the Brussels stage this Friday in a breathtaking new production as part of a major European tour. Inspired by Hoffmann's beloved tale and featuring some of the continent's top dancers, this ballet promises a festive evening for all the family and is not one to miss.

Tchaikovsky's nostalgic and emotionally rich music will take you back to your childhood, while the graceful choreography and vibrant costumes will draw you into Clara's captivating world through the snow-covered forest, the Land of Sweets, and the thrilling finale. There will also be a chance to meet the artists in person after the performance!

Find more information here.

'Luz y sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', Bozar, until 11 January

Bozar is currently pulling out all the stops for Europalia España, a four-month Spanish cultural event taking place across Belgium, which is coming to a close next month. The festival's main exhibition is 'Luz y Sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', which spotlights the groundbreaking work of Spanish master Francisco de Goya and explores themes of humour, social critique and identity.

With his fierce, gripping depictions of injustice, abuses and horrors of his time, Goya was the pivot in the development of a modernity firmly anchored in the Spanish realist tradition. 70 artists from the 18th century to the present – including Picasso and Sorolla – confront Goya's expressive complexity and prove how his formal, conceptual and ideological legacy continues to intrigue, move and inspire.

Find more information here.

Le Cabaret Secret, Tour & Taxis, until 25 January

Experience a cosy and classy Parisian cabaret in the heart of Brussels this holiday season with 'Le Cabaret Secret'. The cabaret has been dazzling audiences for four winters now – and this year's show is no different.

With an eclectic array of acrobats, illusionists, musicians and dancers, this is another great weekend activity for young and old alike.

Find more information here.