   
On this day in Brussels: Visiting the local cemeteries
Monday, 01 November, 2021
    On this day in Brussels: Visiting the local cemeteries

    Monday, 01 November 2021

    Ixelles Cemetery in the southern part of Brussels.

    On this day, 1 November, Belgian families visit local cemeteries to put flowers on the graves of loved ones. 

    With its avenues, roundabouts and enamel street signs, Ixelles Cemetery at Chaussée de Boondael is one of the most impressive burial grounds in Brussels. Its 19th-century layout feels almost like a small town. Each tomb a miniature mansion.

    The grandest tombs are on the main avenue, while the graves of artists and architects are found in less prestigious locations.

    Among those buried here are architect Victor Horta, sculptor Constantin Meunier and industrialist Ernest Solvay.

    The surrealist artist Marcel Broodthaers was also laid to rest here under a gravestone decorated with mysterious symbols.

    Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Brussels” 

