COP26: Concerned citizens join Global Climate March in Brussels

Brussels residents and visitors accepted invitations to take part virtually in the Global Climate March in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday by walking for a few minutes on treadmills installed at the Place de la Monnaie.

The symbolic activity was organised by Youth for Climate and Oxfam-Belgium. It gave residents of the Belgian capital, visitors from other regions and tourists an opportunity to be seen and heard electronically in Glasgow, the location of the Global Climate Change Summit, COP26, where tens of thousands of activists poured into the streets for the Global March.

Youth for Climate and Oxfam Belgium set up two treadmills at the Place de la Monnaie in Brussels between 10:30 AM and 12:00 noon on Saturday. Footage of participants marching and brandishing symbols linked to the fight for the climate was taken and sent to Glasgow

Photos and video footage from all over the world will be shown in Glasgow so that the voices of those unable to attend can be heard there.