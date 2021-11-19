   
Temporary unemployment dropped in Brussels cafes, still high in hotels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 November, 2021
Latest News:
Temporary unemployment dropped in Brussels cafes, still high...
Austria announces nationwide lockdown and mandatory vaccination...
More than 1,200 Covid-19 patients could be in...
Belgium’s largest hospital network to be built around...
Brussels health authorities deny data violation on vaccination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Two thirds of Belgians would understand the implementation of a new lockdown
    2
    Almost 580 Covid-19 patients in ICU
    3
    No fresh air: Brussels parks not as green as they seem
    4
    Belgium’s four-day teleworking obligation ‘absolutely incomprehensible’
    5
    Belgium takes broad measures ‘to avoid another lockdown’
    Share article:

    Temporary unemployment dropped in Brussels cafes, still high in hotels

    Friday, 19 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The number of staff members on temporary unemployment in Brussels’ cafes and bars dropped significantly in October, but remains much higher for those working in the region’s hotels.

    In cafes and bars, temporary unemployment, the federal government’s support measure implemented during lockdowns and the closure of sectors, decreased from 41% in September to 8% in October, mainly due to Brussels’ nightlife restarting after months of closure, according to human resources specialist SD Worx.

    “This sector employs many employees who were temporarily unemployed for a year and a half as a result of the coronavirus crisis,” Steven Rosseel, hospitality specialist at SD Worx said.

    According to SD Worx’ data analysis, this is the first time that Covid-related temporary unemployment has fallen below 10% in the capital for bars and cafes. In other regions, it fell below this level earlier in the year.

    Restaurants in Brussels have also registered a drop in the percentage of staff falling under the temporary unemployment measure, from 12.96% in September to 10.20% in October.

    Related News

     

    Across all sectors in Belgium, the total percentage of days of temporary unemployment has decreased further, to the lowest level of temporary unemployment since the beginning of the crisis (0.75%).

    “Fortunately, the figures are moving in the right direction. The number of employees who have to resort to this support measure continues to fall, but there are still regional and sectoral differences,” said Jean-Luc Vannieuwenhuyse of the SD Worx Knowledge Centre.

    Slower improvement in other sectors

    Meanwhile, many other sectors of which the restart has been more gradual are still relying on this measure, including the aviation sector, the hotel and catering industry and the cultural sector, which has again seen the number of bookings for cultural events go down since the fourth wave began.

    In Brussels’ hotel industry, more than one in three days (35% of the days worked) are lost to the Covid temporary unemployment measure, a level that is much higher than in other regions and provinces in Belgium, according to SD Worx’ analysis of the salary data of 70,000 employers and almost one million employees in the private sector across the country.

    “We noted a slight improvement during the month of August, despite a fickle tourist summer,” Rosseel said, adding that Brussels is still suffering from travel restrictions imposed by many Asian countries.

    “Since last month, the trend is negative again and the increase of Covid infections will probably not improve the situation. A more successful winter season is much needed for the hotel sector in our capital.”

    According to SD Worx figures, the situation for the hotel and catering industry in Belgium – which remains the sector with the highest temporary unemployment percentage – is still worrying, certainly taking into account the new measures introduced by the Consultative Committee on Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus.

    “It remains to be seen what effect the new measures will have on our social life and the catering industry, knowing that the sector has not yet recovered from the previous corona measures: as the catering industry has lost a lot of staff and the sector has a record number of vacancies,” Rosseel said.

    Latest news

    Austria announces nationwide lockdown and mandatory vaccination
    On Friday, Austria became the first European country to impose a new lockdown to curb infections in the autumn, as well as make vaccination against ...
    More than 1,200 Covid-19 patients could be in ICU by December
    Scenarios presented to the government showed that hospitals could run out of beds in intensive care units (ICU) if the infection rate doesn't ...
    Belgium’s largest hospital network to be built around the ULB
    With 4,466 beds, Chorus will become the largest of Belgium's 25 hospital networks, La Libre Belgique and La Dernière Heure reported on Friday. The ...
    Brussels health authorities deny data violation on vaccination platform
    A legal analysis has shown Brussels' vaccination platform Bru-Vax respects personal data, Brussels health authorities' have announced, following ...
    Two thirds of Belgians would understand the implementation of a new lockdown
    The new health measures are insufficient for half of Belgians, according to a survey conducted by the Ipsos institute for Het Nieuwsblad. Around ...
    EU and UNRWA sign political declaration on support to Palestinian refugees amid financial crisis
    The EU and the United Nations aid agency for the Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) signed this week a new joint declaration on continued EU political and ...
    Almost 580 Covid-19 patients in ICU
    There are currently almost 3,000 Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, of whom almost 580 are being treated in intensive care. Between 12 and 18 ...
    No fresh air: Brussels parks not as green as they seem
    Not every resident of Brussels lives near a public park and that lack of access to green spaces is resulting in negative health outcomes for some of ...
    Two inmates cause disturbance in Hasselt prison
    Two inmates of the Hasselt prison caused a disturbance and tried to start a fire during a walk on Thursday evening. The inmates refused to allow ...
    ‘Stop pointing fingers’: De Croo defends new measures
    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has defended the measures taken by the Consultative Committee on Wednesday, urging his fellow politicians to ...
    More than a half-billion birds vanished in Europe in last four decades
    More than half a billion breeding birds have disappeared in the European Union in the last forty years, according to a new international study. ...
    ‘Sense of mistrust’: vaccination and Covid Safe Ticket divide society, Unia says
    The way Belgium's vaccination strategy is handled and the expanded use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) increase a sense of mistrust among the ...