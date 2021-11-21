   
Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 November, 2021
Latest News:
Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels...
Bayern Munich imposes pay cut on quarantined unvaccinated...
560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium...
Thousands march through Brussels against health measures...
Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    2
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    3
    Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising infections
    4
    Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday
    5
    Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday
    Share article:

    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures

    Sunday, 21 November 2021

    Several thousand people gathered at 1:00 PM on Sunday in front of Brussels North Station for a “Together for Freedom” demonstration.

    Belga News Agency reports that the participants want to protest against the health pass, which they believe is a divisive factor in society.

    The procession started at 1:25 PM instead of 2:00 PM due to the many people present, with few people wearing masks. Many came to protest without signs.

    Around 35,000 people attended, according to the estimate of the Brussels-Ixelles police.

    The City of Brussels authorised the demonstration, said Brussels-Ixelles police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere. A route to the rue de la Loi was agreed upon with the police. “We are expecting several thousand participants,” Van de Keere told HLN. “Our people will accompany the crowd from the North Station to Kleine Wetstraat, as is always the case when a demonstration is authorised.”

    Police have said they do not expect protests to end in a similar situation to the riots in Rotterdam on Friday evening. “The Police is prepared, is consulting with the organisers and will take the necessary measures,” Van de keere said.

    A podium has been set up at the finish line to make speeches, with the march expected to end around 5:00 PM.

    “We denounce the restrictive measures of freedom, which have not been a structural solution for health care,” the organisers said in their statement.

    Latest news

    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    Police have used water cannons and tear gas to dispel demonstrators at the march against the current coronavirus measures in Brussels, according to ...
    Bayern Munich imposes pay cut on quarantined unvaccinated players
    Bayern Munich has decided to reduce the salaries of unvaccinated footballers quarantined after coming into contact with persons infected with the ...
    560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium
    Rising coronavirus infections mean that HR services provider Randstad is looking for 560 contact tracers for call centres in the Bruges, Ghent, Ypres ...
    Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police officers injured
    Riot police deployed on Saturday “to restore order” in The Hague arrested seven persons after rioters set off fireworks and destroyed traffic lights ...
    Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising infections
    The city of Ghent has officially cancelled its Christmas and New Year's holiday events, as well as the arrival of Sinterklaas, in the face of rising ...
    Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises test
    Employees advised by the online self-assessment tool to be tested for Covid-19 will now automatically receive a certificate of absence for their ...
    Four-storey building uninhabitable following fire in Saint-Gilles
    A four-storey building in Saint-Gilles was declared unfit for habitation after being damaged by fire on Saturday, Brussels Fire Service spokesman ...
    Climate change: Is hydrogen the fuel of the future in the EU?
    The European Commission announced last week the results of the first call for large-scale projects aiming at bringing breakthrough technologies to ...
    Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday
    Belgium is in for a cold but dry week, with a potential for snow next Saturday, according to the latest update from the Royal Meteorological ...
    Compulsory vaccination of nursing staff: strikes still on, warns union
    The Public Services wing of the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, CSC, warned on Saturday that an agreement reached on Friday evening in ...
    European Parliament: Time to abolish the use of animals in research
    A parliamentary intergroup organised this week a meeting on how to accelerate the transition to animal-free innovations. The Intergroup on the ...
    Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination
    Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna to protest against mandatory vaccination. According to police ...