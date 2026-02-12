Brussels lights up for Bright Festival over next four days

Need somewhere special to take a date this Valentine's Day? Look no further. One of the Belgian capital's biggest cultural events is back in town for the next four days: Bright Brussels Festival, which lights up the city's streets every year in February and is a favourite among locals.

Bright Brussels is celebrating its tenth anniversary from Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 February this year, illuminating the capital's streets and buildings with dozens of impressive light installations for all ages and transforming it into a magical fairyland from 18:30 to 23:00 each evening.

The best way to enjoy the festival, according to organisers, is to follow a route around the historic centre, which is roughly 6 km long and features various heritage landmarks and 22 installations by Belgian and international artists.

The immersive, multi-sensory trail begins at Place de la Monnaie, passes by the beautiful St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral and the Parc de Bruxelles, and loops around to the iconic Grand Place, before ending back up at De Broukère.

Alternatively, discover the festival by bike. Cactus guides will take eager cyclists on a journey through the city centre during their nighttime bike tours, making for a truly unique experience. The 10 km tour lasts 2.5 hours, and starts at Grand Hospice at 19:00 on 13 February. Participants can rent a bike or bring their own.

Feeling peckish?

For this year's anniversary edition, the organisers are pulling out all the stops: for the first time, there will be Bright Brussels Food.

The festival is honouring Belgium's beloved shrimp croquette in 2026 with the brand-new Bright Brussels Croquette Feest at Place Royale. Brussels chefs will be on hand to prepare delicious varieties of the country's favourite fried snack. There will be the classic shrimp or cheese, new recipes and alternative vegetarian options. If you're feeling thirsty, pop next door to the Bright Brussels Café to enjoy a beer while admiring the magnificent video projection on the square.

The Bright Brussels Food Market will also showcase the high-quality produce of local producers and small businesses. From kombucha, craft beers and cocktails to bean-to-bar chocolate and herbal teas, there is something for everyone.

Family fun

If you're visiting Bright Brussels with your family, make sure to stop by the children's zone at Place du Musée, from 17:30 to 22:00, Friday to Sunday.

Here, the festival's youngest visitors can enjoy a host of fun and interactive activities, such as the retro Mega Light giant Tetris game, ping pong installation, and play with light-up balloons and a huge participative luminescent mural.