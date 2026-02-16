VR experience about ancient Egypt comes to Tour & Taxis

Gare Maritime site at Tour & Taxis in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

The immersive virtual reality expedition Khufu’s Horizon is coming to Tour & Taxis in Brussels on 17 February, offering visitors a journey to ancient Egypt.

The event uses virtual reality technology to enable participants to explore the Great Pyramid of Giza.

wearing a VR headset, visitors can wander through one of the Seven Wonders of the World, access the Queen’s Chamber, traditionally off-limits to the public, climb to the summit, and take in picturesque views of modern Cairo.

Participants can also board a ceremonial boat on the Nile to witness the funeral of King Khufu, which took place 4,500 years ago.

The Great Pyramid, built between 2,590 and 2,565 BC, originally stood 146 metres tall and was the largest man-made structure of its time. It was constructed to serve as King Khufu’s final resting place.

“Khufu’s Horizon” was developed with the expertise of a Harvard University Egyptology professor after three years of research.

The experience will remain in Brussels until next summer.

