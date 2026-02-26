Police inspector caught snorting cocaine in Brussels police station

The officer is from the Brussels-West police zone. Credit: Belga Credit: Belga

A police inspector from the Brussels West local police zone was caught using cocaine at the police station in Molenbeek on Friday.

The news was reported by Sudinfo, and the Brussels public prosecutor's office confirmed the information. The prosecutor's office has since summoned the inspector to appear in criminal court.

According to Sudinfo, a colleague caught the inspector in the toilets of the police station on Rue du Facteur. The colleague reportedly heard the man snorting "a bit too strongly" in a toilet cubicle.

A subsequent check found traces of white powder in the toilet, and it turned out the inspector also had drugs on him. A test confirmed that the substance was indeed cocaine.

"The police officer was arrested and placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor's office," said prosecutor's office spokesperson Laura Demullier.

"He will be summoned to appear before the criminal court via the expedited procedure, which will have to rule on the case."

