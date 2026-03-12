What to do in Brussels this weekend: 13 - 15 March

Credit: The Brussels Times

Just as Brussels announced the start of spring, the weather turned typically Belgian, and the dismal days are set to continue into this weekend before brightening up next week. But don't let the rain get you down! There is still plenty to look forward to on the cultural agenda this weekend.

From weekly nights at Brussels' best museums, jazz festivals and design fairs to film festivals and even a fair for cycling enthusiasts, this weekend has it all. Find our favourites below!

Art, music and culture

Nocturnes 2026, various locations, every Thursday from 12 March to 23 April

Every Thursday evening for seven weeks, over 40 museums and cultural institutions across the Brussels-Capital Region will open their doors from 18:00 to 22:00 for an extraordinary series of after-hours experiences that showcase the city's rich arts and heritage scene.

Highlights include medieval dance workshops and flashlight tours to themed tastings and bread-baking sessions in museum gardens, all designed to make your museum visit more fun and interactive than ever.

Find more information here.

River Jazz Festival, various locations, from Friday 13 March to Saturday 28 March

For 11 years, the annual River Jazz Festival has been bringing the best of the genre to three of Brussels' music venues: Theatre Marni, Jazz Station and Le Senghor. There are 16 concerts and exhibitions over two weeks this year, once again turning the Belgian metropolis into the capital of jazz.

Highlights include Arabic music 'Master Clash' with Belgian-Tunisian Wajdi Riahi, the Simon Comté quartet, headed by one of the best rising stars on the Belgian jazz scene, and Margaux Vranken's vibrant tribute to disco and funk, with a touch of improvisation.

Find more information here.

'Collectible Design Fair', Espace Vanderborght, until Sunday 15 March

The 'Collectible Design Fair', dedicated to innovative 21st-century design, was one of the first to focus on contemporary design exclusively. The now well-established event will be returning to Brussels for its ninth edition, bringing together galleries, design studios, architects, and institutions.

It blends functional art and 'Collectible' design, exhibiting limited edition and unique pieces. There will be a variety of sections, including 'New Garde', 'Bespoke', 'Architect' and 'Curated'.

Find more information here.

Lights, camera, action!

L'Heure d'Hiver, Cinema Galeries, until Saturday 21 March

L'Heure d'Hiver is an annual film festival which invites visitors to explore a Mediterranean city through the prism of cinema, revealing its many facets, from history to culture. For this eighth edition, Barcelona will be in the spotlight.

The world-renowned Spanish city has become a true open-air film set for both local and international filmmakers: from classics such as 'Apartado de correos 1001' to emblematic works by Pedro Almodóvar ('Todo sobre mi madre') and Cédric Klapisch ('L'Auberge espagnole').

Through this selection of films and a 1970s video archive exhibition, Cinema Galeries aims to not only celebrate and offer a deep dive into Catalan filmmaking and heritage but also to question the contemporary issues shaping the city.

Find more information here.

Out and about

BANAD Festival 2026, various locations, from Saturday 14 to Sunday 29 March

For architecture aficionados, Brussels Art Nouveau Art Deco Festival (BANAD) returns to the capital over the next three weekends for its tenth edition, inviting locals and tourists alike to explore the most exceptional Art Nouveau and Art Deco locations in Brussels.

Around 50 remarkable places that are usually closed to the public will open their doors, and visitors can discover them through guided tours. There will also be conferences, family activities, walks and an Object and Restaurant Fair. The event will culminate with a cabaret concert by the Golden Age Society, immersing visitors in the atmosphere of the Roaring Twenties.

Find more information here.

Brussels Water Days 2026, various locations, from Friday 13 March to Sunday 22 March

Rediscover Brussels' blue heritage through the Water Days over the next week. With over 50 free tours, nature walks, exclusive visits, a Water Village at Flagey, exhibitions, conferences, workshops, and much more, Brussels residents can look forward to a varied programme of free activities for young and old.

From visiting the Brussels-South water treatment plant and Hydria stormwater basin under Place Flagey to spending a day in nature or taking an introduction to rowing workshop, there's something for everyone!

Find more information here.

Bike Brussels, Gare Maritime, from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 March

Brussels is a city of bike lovers, who are in luck this weekend, as a trade fair entirely dedicated to cycling and active mobility is coming to town.

For three days, visitors of all ages can discover the latest bicycles, test e-bikes and cargo bikes, get personal advice and enjoy demonstrations and entertainment. There will also be a fun cycling course for children.

Find more information here.