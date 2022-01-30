Sunday, January 30, 2022

Woman dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Brussels

Sunday, January 30, 2022
Woman dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Brussels
Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A woman died from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning on Saturday afternoon in Brussels, according to the capital’s fire service.

The emergency services received a call at about 17:00 from Belfort Street, after the woman lost consciousness in her bathroom, located in the attic of her home. The paramedics were, however, unable to do anything to save her.

The victim apparently died from CO poisoning caused by her water heater.

Related News

Her death occurred just three days after the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) issued a warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The RMI noted that when winter temperatures drop, and home heating systems run for hours, the risk of CO poisoning increases within the home.

It added that using home heating devices in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces could lead to unsafe levels of the potentially deadly gas.

Latest News

Ireland: ‘Bloody Sunday’ remembered 50 years on
About 500 persons demonstrate against centre for asylum seekers in Sint-Laureins
Woman dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Brussels
Turkey’s president promises to crack down on “harmful content” in media
Belgium’s nuclear plants achieved over 90% availability in 2021
Smaller crowd for anti-government march in Brussels
Belgian Muslim umbrella’s renewal project approved by a consultative committee
Ukraine: US, EU call on energy producers to join them in looking for extra gas for Europe
Former Brussels Mayor Freddy Thielemans dies at the age of 77
Complaint against low vaccination rate among elderly people in Bulgaria amid spread of Omicron
The Chocolate King from Brussels: How Marcolini became one of the most renowned chocolatiers in the world
Number of Covid patients in hospitals drops for first time in month
Today’s anti-government march: what you need to know
Coronavirus school closures and quarantines lead to an increase in temporary unemployment

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.