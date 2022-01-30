Woman dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Brussels

Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A woman died from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning on Saturday afternoon in Brussels, according to the capital’s fire service.

The emergency services received a call at about 17:00 from Belfort Street, after the woman lost consciousness in her bathroom, located in the attic of her home. The paramedics were, however, unable to do anything to save her.

The victim apparently died from CO poisoning caused by her water heater.

Her death occurred just three days after the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) issued a warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The RMI noted that when winter temperatures drop, and home heating systems run for hours, the risk of CO poisoning increases within the home.

It added that using home heating devices in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces could lead to unsafe levels of the potentially deadly gas.