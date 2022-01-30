Sunday, January 30, 2022

Former Brussels Mayor Freddy Thielemans dies at the age of 77

Sunday, January 30, 2022
Former Brussels Mayor Freddy Thielemans dies at the age of 77
© Belga

Former Socialist Mayor of Brussels Freddy Thielemans died on Saturday evening at the age of 77, his successor, Philippe Close, announced on Sunday.

“It is with great emotion and great sadness that the family of Freddy Thielemans has asked me to announce his death,” the current mayor wrote on Twitter. “Following an accident five years ago, Freddy Thielemans had seen his health deteriorate greatly. He died this Saturday evening at 11 p.m.”

“I wish to express my tenderness and affection to his wife, Cecile, and his two daughters, Myra and Camille, whom he loved so dearly. Brussels weeps today. Rest in peace, Freddy. Your inconsolable chief of staff,” Mayor Close added.

Mr. Thielemans was mayor of the Belgian capital from April 1994 to January 1995, then from January 2001 to December 2013, before handing over to Yvan Mayeur. He had also been a member of the Brussels and European parliaments.

Latest News

Turkey’s president promises to crack down on “harmful content” in media
Belgium’s nuclear plants achieved over 90% availability in 2021
Smaller crowd for anti-government march in Brussels
Belgian Muslim umbrella’s renewal project approved by a consultative committee
Ukraine: US, EU call on energy producers to join them in looking for extra gas for Europe
Former Brussels Mayor Freddy Thielemans dies at the age of 77
Complaint against low vaccination rate among elderly people in Bulgaria amid spread of Omicron
The Chocolate King from Brussels: How Marcolini became one of the most renowned chocolatiers in the world
Number of Covid patients in hospitals drops for first time in month
Today’s anti-government march: what you need to know
Coronavirus school closures and quarantines lead to an increase in temporary unemployment
Federal Government to order 3.8 million Omicron-proof vaccines from Pfizer
More foreigners with criminal records deported in 2021
Hidden Belgium: The abandoned cemetery where Hergé is buried

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.