Former Brussels Mayor Freddy Thielemans dies at the age of 77

© Belga

Former Socialist Mayor of Brussels Freddy Thielemans died on Saturday evening at the age of 77, his successor, Philippe Close, announced on Sunday.

“It is with great emotion and great sadness that the family of Freddy Thielemans has asked me to announce his death,” the current mayor wrote on Twitter. “Following an accident five years ago, Freddy Thielemans had seen his health deteriorate greatly. He died this Saturday evening at 11 p.m.”

Het is met heel veel emotie en droefheid, dat de familie van Freddy Thielemans me gevraagd heeft om zijn overlijden mee te delen. Ten gevolge van een ongeval thuis 5 jaar geleden was de gezondheid van Freddy Thielemans zwaar achteruit gegaan. (1/2) — Philippe Close (@PhilippeClose) January 30, 2022

“I wish to express my tenderness and affection to his wife, Cecile, and his two daughters, Myra and Camille, whom he loved so dearly. Brussels weeps today. Rest in peace, Freddy. Your inconsolable chief of staff,” Mayor Close added.

Mr. Thielemans was mayor of the Belgian capital from April 1994 to January 1995, then from January 2001 to December 2013, before handing over to Yvan Mayeur. He had also been a member of the Brussels and European parliaments.