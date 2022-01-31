Monday, January 31, 2022

Leonard Tunnel renovation: Work starts Monday night to renew fireproofing

Monday, January 31, 2022
Leonard Tunnel renovation: Work starts Monday night to renew fireproofing
The Leonard tunnel consists of four tunnel tubes. Two are on the R0 (one towards Waterloo and one towards Zaventem) and two on the E411 (direction Brussels and Namur). All these tubes are being renovated. ©Google Maps

A project to renovate fireproofing inside the Leonard Tunnel at the Brussels Ring (R0) and E411 intersection near Tervuren starts on Monday night.

Work is expected to last three weeks and will take place at night to limit traffic disruptions on the heavily-used routes, according to local authorities.

Leonard Tunnel opened in 1976 and has weathered years of rain and vehicle exhaust fumes. In some places, specially equipped work crews will remove damaged fireproof plates containing asbestos.

Related Posts

The plan is to close only one lane at a time, alternating between the R0 (Waterloo-Zeventem tunnel) and the E411 (Brussels-Namur) tubes. Traffic will be diverted on surface routes.

Additional lane closures are scheduled for a few nights in May to replace lighting in each tube. A complete tunnel renovation is due to occur in autumn and last until 2023 and are expected to extend the tunnel’s life by at least another 25 years.

Latest News

Vandenbroucke wants Belgium’s hospital reform by 2024
Introduce ‘compulsory vaccination choice,’ not compulsory vaccination, says expert
Belgian helicopter and crew to aid French aircraft carrier missions
‘Can’t let society be hijacked by loudest shouters,’ says De Croo in New Year’s speech
Leonard Tunnel renovation: Work starts Monday night to renew fireproofing
‘Bleeding our last blood’: event sector demands relaxed rules from 12 February
Belgian Music Fund releases call for projects from new artists
Two-star Michelin restaurant Bon Bon in Brussels set to close its doors
Belgians set new records for internet activity
Belgium in Brief: Teenage booster indecision threatens February skiing
Storm Corrie approaches: wind gusts up to 90 km/h, Brussels closes parks
‘Advice expected today’: still no decision on booster doses for teenagers
Belgium and Congo come to agreement to return looted art
Confronting Leopold’s Ghost

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.