Police shut down party with up to 300 attendees at illegal club in Brussels

Credit: Belga

A party at an illegal club in Belgium’s capital with between 200 and 300 attendees was closed down on Sunday evening by officers of the Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone.

The police raided the illegal nightclub in the Rue de la Loi around 23:00 on Sunday after it received a report of noise nuisance in the area. The party was in full swing when the police entered the establishment, which has since been administratively closed, according to reports from La Capitale.

People were reportedly not checked for their Covid Safe Ticket (CST) upon entering the secret club.

Clubs have been closed since the end of November last year to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “Dynamic” private and public events, meaning where dancing takes place, are banned in the region.

Bars and restaurants are open, however, as per the “code red” rules of the coronavirus barometer that has been in place since 28 January, the CST has to be checked upon entry and face masks have to be worn when moving about. A maximum of six people can be seated around the same table. And all drinks must be taken sitting down, not standing up.

However, according to Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson for the police zone, the establishment “was more of a nightclub than anything else. There were between 200 and 300 people inside. The CSTs were not controlled and the smoking ban was not respected.”

She added that a fine was issued due to the violation of the coronavirus measures and the establishment was administratively closed. The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating the case further and is considering what penalties or fines will follow.

Since the start of the pandemic, the police in the region has shut down many illegal parties, including at two hospitality establishments.