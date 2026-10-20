Rue Neuve stores board up windows amid fears of further riots in Brussels

Shopfronts boarded up with wooden panels on Rue Neuve in Brussels on Tuesday 20 October 2026, following recent violent protests and looting. Credit: Belga/Hendrik Devriendt.

Several shops in central Brussels have boarded up their windows and increased security measures following a series of riots and lootings in recent weeks.

On Tuesday morning, wooden panels could be seen covering shopfronts along Rue Neuve, one of the capital's busiest shopping streets, as retailers feared further violence.

The precautions are mainly being taken by businesses previously targeted during demonstrations, including sportswear retailers Nike and JD. Mouna Hichou, manager of the Nike store on Rue Neuve, said the shop was attacked on Saturday by two young people who smashed a window with a large concrete block.

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Around 30 people subsequently entered the store and stole approximately 60 items, she told Belga. "We're somewhat relieved they couldn't empty the entire shop, as we've seen happen in France," she said. Hichou said she feared further incidents on Tuesday amid reports of renewed calls for demonstrations.

The store has hired an additional security guard as a precaution. "We are forced to increase our security and remain vigilant. But we are also afraid," she said.

The manager also called for a stronger police presence on Rue Neuve, arguing that officers had taken too long to arrive during Saturday's disturbances. "They are undoubtedly doing what they can, but it is not enough," she added.

Other businesses, including JD and Footkorner, were also targeted during an earlier wave of unrest on the sidelines of a national trade union demonstration organised by the FGTB-ABVV.

The manager of Footkorner, which suffered significant thefts, said the shop was prepared to keep its protective wooden panels in place for months if necessary.

Further along the street, staff at cosmetics retailer Yves Rocher have also taken precautions after an attempted break-in.

"The police are present, but not when they are needed," said cashier Georgiana Cazan. She explained that a group of young people had attempted to enter the shop but were unsuccessful after police intervened.

"The police arrived a little late, but they managed to intervene just in time," she said, adding that officers had been dealing with incidents elsewhere on Rue Neuve.

The measures reflect growing concerns among retailers about repeated disturbances in the city centre and the potential impact on businesses.