 
Warning shots in Ixelles prompt police investigation
Monday, 22 July, 2019
    Warning shots in Ixelles prompt police investigation

    Monday, 22 July 2019
    Warning shots rung through rue Marie-Henriette on Saturday evening. Credit: Google Street View

    Warnings shots fired near Ixelles’ Place Flagey on Saturday have prompted authorities to launch an investigation to identify the person behind the incident, the public prosecutor’s office said on Monday, according to reports.

    No injuries were reported and authorities say that the shots, which rung through the streets between Place Flagey and Place Raymond Blyckaert, likely came from a warning pistol, according to Bruzz.

    Authorities have yet to identify the person who fired the shots, which several witness accounts say came form a supermarket in Rue Marie-Henriette.

    The public prosecutor has launched an investigation into what police are describing as shots fired as a warning or threat in circumstances that remain otherwise unclear.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

