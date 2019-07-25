 
Crumbling façade temporarily shuts down traffic in busy Brussels avenue
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
Latest News:
EU earmarks an extra 30 million euros for...
Every other Francophone feels chopping down forests should...
Record breaking temperature reached in Uccle, national record...
European Commission initiates legal action against Belgium...
Several trains blocked due to problems with overhead...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    EU earmarks an extra 30 million euros for the fight against Ebola
    Every other Francophone feels chopping down forests should be outlawed
    Record breaking temperature reached in Uccle, national record continues to rise
    European Commission initiates legal action against Belgium
    Several trains blocked due to problems with overhead lines
    Brussels’ greens mourn councillor killed in paraglider crash in Switzerland
    Belgian heatwave: still warm on Friday, but a more pleasant weekend expected
    Parked car left scorched after catching fire in European quarter
    Namur opens rest spots to help public deal with the heat
    Crumbling façade temporarily shuts down traffic in busy Brussels avenue
    ‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson criticises divorce agreement with the EU
    Toxic blue-green algae potentially found in the Brussels Canal
    Martini advertisement to remain hanging in Place Flagey
    SNCB ticket machines breakdown across Belgium
    Tour de France hits the Alps in 30℃ heat
    Commission Secretary-General leaves for less powerful post
    Condemned and abandoned: The Belgian ghost town which refuses to disappear
    Average price of agricultural land hits 26,000€ / ha in 2018
    Dog poisoned in Brussels municipality, inhabitants warned
    Belgium in Brief: Deliveroo expands, public swim cancelled and good news for over 65s
    View more

    Crumbling façade temporarily shuts down traffic in busy Brussels avenue

    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    Illustration picture of Avenue Louise Credit: Google Street View

    A busy avenue in Brussels had to be partially closed down to traffic and public transport on Thursday as parts of a building’s crumbling façade risked falling on the road “at any moment,” a spokesperson for the fire brigade said.

    The fire brigade had to intervene, temporarily closing down parts of Avenue Louise late on Thursday morning, as parts of the moulding of a deteriorating façade in an unspecified building threatened to fall down.

    “Traffic circulation was interrupted to allow the firefighters to intervene with their ladder,” Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the fire brigade told BX1.

    “They knocked down the parts of the moulding that were threatening to collapse at any moment,” he added.

    After the intervention, traffic was reportedly allowed to normally circulate through the busy avenue and public transport lines resumed their services.

    “Now, it is up to the building’s owner to carry out the necessary safety repairs on that façade,” the spokesperson added.

    Lined with retail shops, offices and numerous restaurants, Avenue Louise is one of the busiest areas in the city, with a steady stream of pedestrians, cars and public transport vehicles journeying through it since the early morning.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job