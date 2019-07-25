Crumbling façade temporarily shuts down traffic in busy Brussels avenue

A busy avenue in Brussels had to be partially closed down to traffic and public transport on Thursday as parts of a building’s crumbling façade risked falling on the road “at any moment,” a spokesperson for the fire brigade said.

The fire brigade had to intervene, temporarily closing down parts of Avenue Louise late on Thursday morning, as parts of the moulding of a deteriorating façade in an unspecified building threatened to fall down.

“Traffic circulation was interrupted to allow the firefighters to intervene with their ladder,” Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the fire brigade told BX1.

“They knocked down the parts of the moulding that were threatening to collapse at any moment,” he added.

After the intervention, traffic was reportedly allowed to normally circulate through the busy avenue and public transport lines resumed their services.

“Now, it is up to the building’s owner to carry out the necessary safety repairs on that façade,” the spokesperson added.

Lined with retail shops, offices and numerous restaurants, Avenue Louise is one of the busiest areas in the city, with a steady stream of pedestrians, cars and public transport vehicles journeying through it since the early morning.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times