Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants

With Mobility Week coming in September, Bruxelles Mobilité is proposing that the capital’s inhabitants measure the impact of their movements on air quality thanks to an online calculator, launched in collaboration with Bruxelles Environnement.

In Brussels, 632 premature deaths a year are blamed on poor air quality, Bruxelles Mobilité communicated with regret in a press release on Wednesday.

Road transport is largely responsible for gas and fine particle emissions. The latter, invisible to the naked eye, can cause heart and vascular as well as respiratory diseases.

Last year, the annual concentration threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for such fine particles was exceeded at a third of the locations measuring them in Brussels, whereas the daily threshold was exceeded over three times in all locations.

The online tool is “a simple way to discover whether we are part of the solution … or the problem. Based on the results obtained, citizens are being offered some advice,” Bruxelles Mobilité emphasised.

The body is furthermore inviting Brussels inhabitants to try out other modes of transport this summer. The calculator is accessible at the following site: https://www.mobilmix.brussels/fr/qualite-de-lair.

