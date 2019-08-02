Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of the year

Brussels Airport expects some 96,000 passengers this Friday, which means it could be the most hectic day of the year for the country’s main airport. Passengers are advised to get there well in advance, as roads look like being particularly busy with holidaymakers’ comings and goings.

The airport has taken special measures to ensure the day goes off without a hitch, notably by bringing in extra staff at customs, for example, but also by diverting more personnel to provide travellers with information, a spokeswoman for Brussels Airport emphasised. “Many people who travel only once a year will be travelling this weekend and they can’t always find their way around the airport,” Nathalie Pierard explained.

Travellers are asked to plan their departures thoroughly, arriving well in advance and checking their hand luggage conforms to regulations, or again by checking the validity of their identity documents.

Saturday and Sunday also look set to be particularly hectic: some 83,000 passengers are expected on Saturday and 89,000 on Sunday.

The Brussels Times