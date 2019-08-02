 
Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of the year
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty...
US exhumation of ‘Miss Molly’ could crack open...
Public swim at the Pêcheries pond is cancelled...
Minimum service in prisons: Unions to meet Justice...
Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 August 2019
    Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty
    US exhumation of ‘Miss Molly’ could crack open case of missing Brussels woman
    Public swim at the Pêcheries pond is cancelled
    Minimum service in prisons: Unions to meet Justice Minister
    Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of the year
    Belgian coast sees half as many missing children compared to last year
    Bruges: ‘Prisoners treated like animals’ after guard attack
    Disoriented Belgian explorers rescued from underground caves in Spain
    The number of illegal arms seizures rises in Belgium
    Brussels bars and cafés fail to enforce indoor smoking ban
    1/3 of plastic bags used in Wallonia violate environmental regulations
    Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and Army recruitment
    Belgian army seeks Muslims in new diversity recruitment campaign
    Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain
    Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers
    Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110
    Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering defect in landing gear
    Tax advantage for legal aid insurance swallowed up by insurance rate hike
    Far-right leader: ‘late Flemish neo-nazi was a great man’
    Water use, recreational activities banned in blue-green algae-infested waters
    View more

    Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of the year

    Friday, 02 August 2019
    © Belga

    Brussels Airport expects some 96,000 passengers this Friday, which means it could be the most hectic day of the year for the country’s main airport. Passengers are advised to get there well in advance, as roads look like being particularly busy with holidaymakers’ comings and goings.

    The airport has taken special measures to ensure the day goes off without a hitch, notably by bringing in extra staff at customs, for example, but also by diverting more personnel to provide travellers with information, a spokeswoman for Brussels Airport emphasised. “Many people who travel only once a year will be travelling this weekend and they can’t always find their way around the airport,” Nathalie Pierard explained.

    Travellers are asked to plan their departures thoroughly, arriving well in advance and checking their hand luggage conforms to regulations, or again by checking the validity of their identity documents.

    Saturday and Sunday also look set to be particularly hectic: some 83,000 passengers are expected on Saturday and 89,000 on Sunday.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job