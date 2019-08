“Three-quarters of the 7,000 or so bags still stuck at Brussels Airport should be shipped out to their destination today,” the Airport’s spokesman said on Sunday afternoon.

Everything was running smoothly again at Brussels Airport on Sunday.

The Airport’s baggage system was damaged when a strap broke off a bag at around 6am on Saturday, causing it to be shut down on a very busy day. It took engineers three hours to repair it.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times