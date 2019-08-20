 
Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel shopping centre 
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019
    Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel shopping centre 

    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    Docks Bruxsel shopping centre. Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    Five new shops are set to open in 2019 at the Docks Bruxsel shopping centre, according to an announcement released on Tuesday.

    Docks Bruxsel is a shopping district located at Pont Van Praet on the banks of the canal in Schaerbeek. When it opened its doors in October 2016, it was the first shopping district to appear in Brussels in 35 years.

    The centre has announced that the shops Snipe, Only, Jack & Jones and Hema will be installed by the end of September or early October.

    In September, the shopping centre will also see the arrival of the Elephant Parade International Exhibition which will display artwork to do with elephants. 20% of revenue from the exhibition will go towards the protection of elephants across the world.

    These new arrivals come as the number of visitors to the shopping centre is on the rise. According to Mathias Blot, director of Docks Bruxsel, the shopping centre has experienced “a cumulative growth of 10% and sales growth of 9% compared to 2018”, reported BX1.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

