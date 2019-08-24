300 million to be spent on renovating Brussels’ sewer system over five years

Brussels-based water company Vivaqua will invest more than 300 million euros in renovating Brussels’ system over the next five years, L’Echo reported on Saturday.

The company has set a budget of 60 million euros for 2019, which will go on repairs, planned projects and emergency interventions. The amount of work done will increase every year: the budget for 2024 will be 70 million euros, meaning a total spend of 300 million euros over five years.

The intercommunal water body wants to draw up a global map of the 1,900 km-long sewer system by 2024. At present, there are only records regarding about 54.5% of it.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times