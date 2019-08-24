 
300 million to be spent on renovating Brussels' sewer system over five years
Saturday, 24 August, 2019
Vlaams Belang spends another 100,000 euros on online...
Overworked cafe owners in Lillo have found a...
Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift...
School climate protests will return from 20 September...
    300 million to be spent on renovating Brussels’ sewer system over five years

    Saturday, 24 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels-based water company Vivaqua will invest more than 300 million euros in renovating Brussels’ system over the next five years, L’Echo reported on Saturday. 

    The company has set a budget of 60 million euros for 2019, which will go on repairs, planned projects and emergency interventions. The amount of work done will increase every year: the budget for 2024 will be 70 million euros, meaning a total spend of 300 million euros over five years. 

    The intercommunal water body wants to draw up a global map of the 1,900 km-long sewer system by 2024. At present, there are only records regarding about 54.5% of it.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times  

