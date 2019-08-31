 
Changes to bus lines through Evere from today
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    Changes to bus lines through Evere from today

    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    © Stib/MIVB

    The Brussels region’s public transport authority Stib today brings in changes to seven bus lines passing through the commune of Evere.

    The changes are reported to increase the total supply of buses by 20%, the Stib said, and involve changes to a number of established bus routes. The buses concerned are numbers 12, 21, 45, 46, 64, 65 and 80.

    Bus 12 from Luxembourg station to Brussels Airport will run all day and every day of the week, instead of only peak hours on weekdays.
    Bus 21 from Luxembourg to Permeke now terminates at Maes, riding via Square Hoedemaekers (Evere city hall) and Chaussée de Haecht. The service to Brussels Airport is now provided by bus 12.
    Bus 45 sees the route between the stops Saint-Vincent and Oud Kapelleke diverted via Place de la Paix (previously served by bus 64), thus providing a link between Paix and Cora in Woluwe as well as Woluwe Shopping. Meanwhile bus route 46 from Moortebeek to Anneessens will be extended via Rue Van Artevelde, rue de Laeken and metro Yser to terminus Glibert in the WTC area near the North station.
    Bus 64 gets a new terminus at Bordet station, instead of Brussels Cemetery, with the new route kicking in at stop Vandenhoven. The service to previous terminus Machelen is now taken over by bus 65.
    Bus 65 continues to depart from Central station, but now terminates at Machelen. Passengers for Nato and Bourget now have to take bus 12 or tram 62. The stops Lekaerts, Léger and Da Vinci along the Boulevard Leopold III are no longer serviced.
    Bus 80 gives up its terminus Maes to bus 21, and now terminates at Haren, providing a link between the fast-growing sub-commune of Brussels-City and Woluwe St-Pierre and Montgomery. The line is diverted starting from Bordet Station along the former route of bus 64 as far as Haren.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

