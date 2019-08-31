 
Bike-sharing companies will need a license to operate in Brussels
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
    Bike-sharing companies will need a license to operate in Brussels

    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Bike-sharing services renting out freely-available self-service bikes and scooters will need a special licence to operate in Brussels from the 1st of September.  

    Up until now, any business could rent out bikes or scooters. The new licence means businesses will need to meet a series of conditions to be able to operate.

    The conditions concern the technical characteristics of the vehicles as well as the protection of customer privacy and publication of the collected data. 

    The conditions include respecting the ban on parking in areas designated by Brussels authorities.

    The list of “No parking zones” was drawn up after a meeting between the previous Mobility minister Pascal Smet and communal authorities. But Woluwe-Saint-Lambert mayor Olivier Maingain described it as “minimalist.” 

    Inappropriately parked scooters are said to be blocking pedestrian sidewalks and causing problems for people with reduced-mobility, as well as being a general hazard.  

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

     

