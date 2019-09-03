 
The Elephant Parade exhibition hits Brussels
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019
    The Elephant Parade exhibition hits Brussels

    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    © Belga

    Elephant Parade, an international exhibition of decorated elephant statues, is being held from September 20 until November 4 at the Docks Bruxsel shopping centre, the centre’s heads announced on Monday.

    This is the first time it has come to the capital, having already been staged in Antwerp in 2008 and Hasselt in 2012.

    Elephant Parade aims to “raise awareness among the public as to the necessity of protecting elephants by supporting the charities Elephant Family and Friends of the Asian Elephant.”

    The 28 statues, each the actual size of a baby elephant, have been decorated by various artists, some of whom enjoy international recognition like the French fashion designer Agnes B, British designer Paul Smith or Italian pop artist Cristiano Cascelli.

    Two brand new, hand-painted models will be on display and will remain as permanent exhibits in the Docks Bruxsel centre. The decoration of the two models will be completed on the spot in public. In addition, visitors will be able to learn more about protecting elephants and about Elephant Parade’s history in an area set aside for the purpose.

    The Brussels Times

