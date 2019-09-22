 
No cars in Brussels on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 September, 2019
Latest News:
UK leaving the EU is a “tragic moment...
No cars in Brussels on Sunday...
Two weeks of increased checks at level crossings...
Vervoort promises solution to non-transposed EU internet directive...
60 tonnes of rubbish pulled out of Belgian’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 September 2019
    UK leaving the EU is a “tragic moment for Europe”
    No cars in Brussels on Sunday
    Two weeks of increased checks at level crossings
    Vervoort promises solution to non-transposed EU internet directive
    60 tonnes of rubbish pulled out of Belgian’s rivers on World Clean-up Day
    Global economic growth “threatened”, departing IMF chief says
    Price of petrol decreases
    Over one million bottles of ‘excellent’ Walloon wine for the 2019 vintage
    Belgium’s plea for sick toddler denied by pharmaceutical giant Novartis
    EU cautious: Elections in Israel leaves country in political limbo
    Car free Sunday: a guide to who can be on the roads (and who can’t)
    Brussels postpones migrants’ eviction from citizen-led housing centre
    Climate: Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Brussels (photos)
    Brexit: we are as ready as we can be, Charles Michel assures
    Museum pass holders now able to buy half price train tickets
    Ryanair CEO says Belgian staff should ‘shut up and go to work’
    Brussels mobility minister calls for a change in attitudes towards mobility
    Replace parking spaces near schools with parks, says Flemish pedestrian movement
    Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis censored and cop coffee sees success
    Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike
    View more

    No cars in Brussels on Sunday

    Sunday, 22 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    No cars were allowed on Brussels’ road from 10am to 7pm on Sunday, apart from a few exceptions. 

    Only non-motorised vehicles and public transport were allowed between these times. 

    There were events for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised vehicle users held all over the city as well. 

    Joggers were allowed to use the Brussels 20km course for the eighth time. “We will leave from Cinquantenaire park, then head directly down Avenue de Tervueren,” explained organiser Emmanuel Foulon. Participants were also asked to hand in their bib number. 

    Food-trucks, brewers, artisans and associations set up in the centre of town opposite the palace for the traditional “Brussels Champêtre.” 

    Visitors could use Stib public transport for free. Buses, trams and metros ran on a Saturday timetable, but many lines were running more often than usual. Buses travelled no faster than 30km/h. 

    Stib opened the doors of its Ixelles tram depot to the public. People were able to get a look at the new generation of vehicles that are expected hit Brussels roads in 2020. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job