No cars in Brussels on Sunday...

No cars were allowed on Brussels’ road from 10am to 7pm on Sunday, apart from a few exceptions.

Only non-motorised vehicles and public transport were allowed between these times.

There were events for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised vehicle users held all over the city as well.

Joggers were allowed to use the Brussels 20km course for the eighth time. “We will leave from Cinquantenaire park, then head directly down Avenue de Tervueren,” explained organiser Emmanuel Foulon. Participants were also asked to hand in their bib number.

Food-trucks, brewers, artisans and associations set up in the centre of town opposite the palace for the traditional “Brussels Champêtre.”

Visitors could use Stib public transport for free. Buses, trams and metros ran on a Saturday timetable, but many lines were running more often than usual. Buses travelled no faster than 30km/h.

Stib opened the doors of its Ixelles tram depot to the public. People were able to get a look at the new generation of vehicles that are expected hit Brussels roads in 2020.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times