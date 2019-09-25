Thomas Cook: All branches were open today...

Thomas Cook Belgium branches were all open again on Wednesday, a company spokesperson stated.

“All our staff are there to answer customers’ questions and to assist them.”

The Travel Guarantee Fund had pointed out earlier on Wednesday that Thomas Cook customers who reserved package holidays would still not be able to leave until Thursday. In the days to come, this will depend on how the tour operator’s situation develops, the guarantee fund hoping a trustee is named this Wednesday.

On Monday, it had been disclosed that “out of precaution” no customer would be able to book further package holidays with Thomas Cook. Only other tour operators’ products, like Club Med’s or Pegase’s, that are also sold by Thomas Cook can still be offered in the branches. “We want to get back on track as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson emphasised.

Thomas Cook Belgium stated on Tuesday it intended to resume the activities of a major part of the company. 501 jobs would be saved, presumably through such a resumption. Two agencies employing 75 people, have still gone out of business. For the third company, Thomas Cook Retail Belgium that includes the head office and branches, it was agreed to seek protection from creditors.

Thomas Cook Belgium’s spokesperson was still unable to confirm on Wednesday that such a request procedure had effectively already been submitted.

