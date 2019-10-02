 
52.3% of over 55’s in Belgium are still working
Wednesday, 02 October, 2019
    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    © Belga
    The employment rate for men aged between 20 and 64 stands at 75.1%, against 66.9% for women. Credit: © Belga
    © Belga

    The employment rate went up in the second quarter of the year to reach 71%, against 69.8% during the first three months of 2019. The rate has never been so high in Belgium, the statistical office Statbel stated on Wednesday.

    The employment rate for men aged between 20 and 64 stands at 75.1%, against 66.9% for women. The rate for those over 55 furthermore shows the biggest increase by attaining 52.3%.

    Statbel moreover reports that the employment rate is on the up in the three regions, even if there are still significant differences. In the second quarter of 2019, it rose to 76% in Flanders, 65.2% in Wallonia and 61.7% in Brussels.

    In comparison to the same quarter the previous year, the employment rate in Belgium went up by 2%.

    The Brussels Times

