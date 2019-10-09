 
Telenet announces end to analogue radio and television signal
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
    Telenet announces end to analogue radio and television signal

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    Two regions of the network were selected as test areas: Beringen in Limburg and Lochristi in eastern Flanders. Credit: Creative commons

    Telenet that will start phasing out the radio and television analogue signal along with its cable network in Autumn 2020, the operator announced on Wednesday.

    The shut-down procedure will last until the end of 2021.

    “A large proportion of analogue television viewers will be able to go on watching their usual stations by changing the settings on their apparatus only once,” it was stated.

    Two regions of the network were selected as test areas: Beringen in Limburg and Lochristi in eastern Flanders.

    Telenet essentially covers the north of the country and Brussels.

