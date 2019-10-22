Put away your scarves, autumn has warm weather in store

Dry weather and sunny periods are in store for Tuesday afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM). There will still be some light rain to the north of the provinces of Eastern Flanders and Antwerp, while temperatures could reach 12 to 16 degrees in a slight to moderate wind.

There will still be extended sunny periods on Tuesday evening before cloud cover increases from the south, followed by a few scattered mist patches eventually turning to fog in places. Temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees.

On Wednesday, Belgium will see a few more sunny periods, although some cloud patches are also forecast. The weather should remain dry with the possibility of a little rain. Overcoats and scarves can stay in the cupboard as it will be warm for the time of year with temperatures of between 16 to 20 degrees expected.

Thursday will still be rather mild, with temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees forecast. There could, on the other hand, be some light rain in the morning with the weather becoming dry in the afternoon.

The Brussels Times