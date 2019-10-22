 
Put away your scarves, autumn has warm weather in store
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 October, 2019
Latest News:
Jewish Museum terrorists ordered to pay nearly €1...
N-VA wants to make climbing in trucks a...
Man (23) arrested for bombing alert at Antwerp...
Hundreds of drug waste barrels found stashed throughout...
Belgian beers owe their success to medieval hybrid...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    Jewish Museum terrorists ordered to pay nearly €1 million in victim compensation
    N-VA wants to make climbing in trucks a punishable offence
    Man (23) arrested for bombing alert at Antwerp Central station
    Hundreds of drug waste barrels found stashed throughout Limburg
    Belgian beers owe their success to medieval hybrid ‘super yeasts’
    Brexit: MPs set to debate proposed withdrawal agreement on Tuesday
    Juncker condemns ‘the waste of time’ spent talking about Brexit rather than improving citizens’ lives
    Put away your scarves, autumn has warm weather in store
    Belgian artists work together on alcohol-free beer commercial targeting students
    Doctor faces murder investigation after euthanasing patient in Namur
    EU auditors: Clean audit opinions on all EU agencies besides one
    Emergency services discover man suffering from CO poisoning in his apartment
    Belgium in Brief: Airport delays, Aalst Again and a Pokemon Murder
    ‘Black’ facade of Brussels’ Sainte-Catherine Church to be renovated
    Belgian soldiers to be taught how to use a map and compass
    Brussels Airport hit by hour-long delays after security guard demonstrations
    60% of Brussels candidates failed their driving test in 2018
    Four investigations announced into police clampdown on Extinction Rebellion protest
    Over 300 security guards protest at NATO, possible disruption at Brussels Airport
    Hundreds of US soldiers in Belgium as part of NATO-led mission
    View more

    Put away your scarves, autumn has warm weather in store

    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    © Belga

    Dry weather and sunny periods are in store for Tuesday afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM). There will still be some light rain to the north of the provinces of Eastern Flanders and Antwerp, while temperatures could reach 12 to 16 degrees in a slight to moderate wind.

    There will still be extended sunny periods on Tuesday evening before cloud cover increases from the south, followed by a few scattered mist patches eventually turning to fog in places. Temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees.

    On Wednesday, Belgium will see a few more sunny periods, although some cloud patches are also forecast. The weather should remain dry with the possibility of a little rain. Overcoats and scarves can stay in the cupboard as it will be warm for the time of year with temperatures of between 16 to 20 degrees expected.

    Thursday will still be rather mild, with temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees forecast. There could, on the other hand, be some light rain in the morning with the weather becoming dry in the afternoon.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job