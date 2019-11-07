 
Brussels Government adopts strategy paper on migrants
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
    Brussels Government adopts strategy paper on migrants

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    © Belga

    The Brussels Government on Thursday adopted a strategy paper on providing shelter, care and orientation to migrants.

    It also urged the federal administration to assume its responsibility in this regard, but until it does so, Brussels will deploy the resources needed to take care of the migrants.

    Rudi Vervoort’s government will earmark 619,000 euros up to the end of 2019 to maintain the Porte d’Ulysse as a reception centre.

    To guarantee the continuity of its migrant-reception operations, a package of 2,785,000 euros will be reserved in the 2020 budget. Medecins sans Frontières (MSF – Doctors without Borders) will receive a regional allocation of 363,000 euros to end the year, followed by 1.09 million euros for 2020.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

