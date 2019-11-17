Police simulate attacks at Brussels synagogue...

Police performed various attack simulation exercises at Brussels synagogue from 7am on Sunday, according to RTLinfo.

This was confirmed in the early afternoon by Olivier Slosse, a spokesman for local Brussels-Ixelles police. They began testing the last scenario at midday.

Several dozen people were involved in the training. The Quick Reaction Force (QRF) – a specialist unit within the local police – and soldiers took part in the exercise.

Several scenarios were tested, for example a man shooting into a crowd or threatening people with a knife. “We have been doing this type of exercise in shopping centres, cinemas and concert halls for several years, and now today in a place of worship,” Slosse explained. “We test techniques and coordination between services. It is not linked to a particular threat or risk, it’s so can be ready in case of a real threat.”

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times