Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to the homeless

Médecins du monde – or Doctors of the World – has officially launched its medical plan on Friday, aiming to look after the vulnerable in society as Winter settles.

During the coming weeks, teams of volunteers will visit overnight shelters every evening to offer medical and paramedical care to the homeless persons staying in them.

At least 70 nurses, doctors and care providers will be joining in this Brussels mobilisation. In Antwerp, the NGO’s teams will be lending social and medical support to various organisations working with the homeless. On the coast, Médecins du monde already has care sub-branches set up in the Centrum Algemeen Welzijnswerk (CAW) in Bruges and Ostend.

With winter approaching, the homeless run a greater risk of catching the flu, developing respiratory infections and skin disorders or suffering joint pain, according to the organisation. Médecins du monde is, therefore, reaching out to them by launching new projects and increasing its usual interventions.

The NGO also launched a flu vaccination campaign in Brussels for people of no fixed home. “Until the end of December, mobile vaccination teams will be going into social restaurants and reception centres for the homeless. Médecins du monde will be vaccinating the people there free of charge,” medical coordinator Ine Vanden Bussche stated.

A clothing collection is also being organised. Pullovers, trousers, scarves and cloaks may be donated at the organisation’s head office at 75, rue Botanique in Brussels. Médecins du monde is also looking for more volunteers to help it out. Doctors, nurses and carers wishing to lend a hand will find more information at medecinsdumonde.be/nous-rejoindre.

